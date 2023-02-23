Sports
Osimhen’s goal tally triggers N64m clause in Napoli contract
Victor Osimhen’s goal tally has triggered a €130,130 (N64 million) clause in his Napoli contract, after netting his 20th goal of the season against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday.
Osimhen’s contract states that should the Nigerian striker net 20 goals in a season, he will earn €130,130 (N63.6 million) bonus.
This is aside from his basic salary of €4.8 million (N2.3 billion) Napoli paid after he transferred from LOSC Lille at the cost of €75 million. Napoli had to add some players to the deal to seal the move.
Osimhen’s impressive form in the 2022/23 season has seen him surpass his goal tally for the previous two seasons, where he scored 10 and 18 goals in the first and second seasons respectively.
This season, Osimhen has scored 20 goals, which is 18 goals in 19 league appearances, and two in the Champions League despite being out for one month due to injury.
Read also:Osimhen expresses gratitude after receiving Serie A player award
The season before, he scored 14 league goals and four Champions League goals.
Osimhen could also unlock more bonuses in his contract if he hit 25 goal tally, and Napoli has more than 10 games left to play this season.
Although he has always played down his goal ambition, stating that he cares more about contributing to the team, “I’m very happy, it was very important to start well. We have to feel the same as last year and start in the best way. I’m not the type of player who sets a goal target, I want to score to help the team. I put the collective in front.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...