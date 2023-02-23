Osimhen’s goal tally triggers N64m clause in Napoli contract

Victor Osimhen’s goal tally has triggered a €130,130 (N64 million) clause in his Napoli contract, after netting his 20th goal of the season against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday.

Osimhen’s contract states that should the Nigerian striker net 20 goals in a season, he will earn €130,130 (N63.6 million) bonus.

This is aside from his basic salary of €4.8 million (N2.3 billion) Napoli paid after he transferred from LOSC Lille at the cost of €75 million. Napoli had to add some players to the deal to seal the move.

Osimhen’s impressive form in the 2022/23 season has seen him surpass his goal tally for the previous two seasons, where he scored 10 and 18 goals in the first and second seasons respectively.

This season, Osimhen has scored 20 goals, which is 18 goals in 19 league appearances, and two in the Champions League despite being out for one month due to injury.

The season before, he scored 14 league goals and four Champions League goals.

Osimhen could also unlock more bonuses in his contract if he hit 25 goal tally, and Napoli has more than 10 games left to play this season.

Although he has always played down his goal ambition, stating that he cares more about contributing to the team, “I’m very happy, it was very important to start well. We have to feel the same as last year and start in the best way. I’m not the type of player who sets a goal target, I want to score to help the team. I put the collective in front.”

