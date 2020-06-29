Osimhen’s superb season keeps giving as forward emerges Best African player in Ligue 1

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has been named the best African Player in the French Ligue 1 for the 2019-2020 season.

The 21-year-old, who moved to Lille last summer, had had a superb first season, scoring goals and making key assists for the club.

The award which is named after the late Cameroonian midfielder Marc-Vivien Foe is organised by Radio France International and France 24.

The prize was contested for by ten African stars plying their trade in the French topflight, including Nigeria’s Moses Simon at Nantes.

But Osimhen won the prestigious award, with Algerian Islam Slimani (Monaco) and Morrocan Yunis Abdelhamid (Stade de Reims) caming second and third respectively in the voting.

This is second award for Osimhen following a superb season at Lille, as he had also been voted the Lille player of the season.

The Nigeria international scored 18 goals and recorded six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions during the campaign.

Ivory Coast forward Gervinho won it in 2010 and 2011, Enyeama was the winner in 2014, while Sofiane Boufal won the award in 2016, all as players of Lille.

Nicolas Pepe won the 2019 edition before his switch to Arsenal.

