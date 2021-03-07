Osinbajo a reliable, dedicated deputy – Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a reliable and dedicated deputy who exudes confidence and passion in the performance of his job.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated in his message to Osinbajo who turns 64 on Monday.

He said: “I’m proud to have selected Osinbajo as my running mate and he has given a good account of himself since our journey began in 2015.

“The Vice President is a cool-headed gentleman who puts the interest of Nigeria above other narrow considerations.

“Vice President Osinbajo is an incredibly patient politician who demonstrates remarkable intellectual and mental energy in the discharge of his duties.”

The President wished his deputy many more prosperous years and Almighty God’s continued guidance.

