Osinbajo absent, as Buhari meets APC govs over 2023 presidential candidate

President Muhammad Buhari on Tuesday met with members of the Progressives Governors Forum, comprising all governors under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It is believed the meeting was called as part of efforts to reach a consensus on the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

Vice President Osinbajo was conspicuously missing at the meeting.

More details coming…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now