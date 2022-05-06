Osinbajo admits insecurity is Buhari’s biggest challenge

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday admitted insecurity was the bane of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Osinbajo, who stated this while addressing All Progressives Congress (APC, delegates in Awka, Anambra State, noted that the administration was doing its best to tackle the problem.

He stressed that the Federal Government had drafted military personnel to different parts of the country to fight insecurity.

Bandits, armed herdsmen, Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), and Boko Haram militants have killed over 100,000 people and destroyed property worth several billion Naira in many parts of the country since 2011.

Osinbajo said: “Security is central in everything we are doing in this government. I believe that every government has its challenges. The challenge of this particular government is security.

“We have opened up the Northeast and containing the insecurity. The same with the Northwest; we are also handling the cases of violence going on everywhere including in the South East and the South-South regions of the country.

“For the first time, the law enforcement agencies in Nigeria are stretching, obviously beyond even their own capacity. If you have four or five different fronts where the law enforcement agents are required, there is no question that they will be there.

“The military is not trained for civil conflicts and all of that but they have to adapt. They are everywhere. But what this period has taught us is that we must drastically re-engineer our security apparatus.

“We need more men in our security outfits; we will need to recruit more people; even the equipment. Our equipment so far, we are importing a lot of equipment from America and from the western world.”

