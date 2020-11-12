Osinbajo advocates more private sector investment in agriculture

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday called for more private sector investment in agriculture.

Osinbajo, who made the call at the 2nd Agrowth Conference organised by an agricultural company, Heart, and Capital, in Kwara State, said involvement of the private sector in agriculture would ensure sustainable growth in the sector.

He was represented at the forum by the Senior Special Assistant on Agriculture to the President, Andrew Kwasari.

The vice president said: “Government can do interventions, and now we are talking about an economic sustainability plan where we have over N600billion for smallholder farmers and many more.

READ ALSO: What Nigeria needs to grow the economy in ten years —Osinbajo

“All of these are interventions but what will really ensure progress is finding sustainable ways where the private sector will continue to flow into agriculture.

“We need to organize smallholders’ operation and de-risk it by using innovative solutions to identify super layers to smallholder farmers that will provide them a financeable portfolio which will ensure that risks are completely eroded and mitigated.”

Join the conversation

Opinions