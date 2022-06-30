Osinbajo blames faith leaders for religious tensions in Nigeria

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday blamed religious leaders for creating tensions in the country.

Osinbajo, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Laolu Akande, Abuja, stated this when he met with religious leaders at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said: “One of the fault lines that we have is religious divisions and the tensions that are created when religious leaders do not act responsibly enough in bringing together men and women of different faiths.

“One of the major issues that our country has to face is unity of our people – unity of the ethnic groups and unity of the faiths.

Read also: Nigerians’ welfare, security important to Buhari’s govt – Osinbajo

“I am really excited about what you are doing. The interfaith community in Kuje is not just a model for this zone, but a model for the country.

“Everyone has a right to their faith. Constitutionally, there is freedom of worship, but it is leadership that must deliver on the most important thing; the government must deliver on services and development issues.

“Development and civic leaders like yourself must bring this to the attention of the government, as you are doing, and must champion these causes on behalf of the people. And I think that this is a real model for the rest of the country to follow.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now