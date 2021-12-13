Osinbajo canvasses support for businesses in Nigeria

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday urged the Federal Government agencies to ensure the removal of obstacles to the progress of businesses in Nigeria.

Osinbajo, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, made the call at the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) stakeholders’ review meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Vice President also charged regulatory agencies to ensure an investment-friendly environment for business owners in the country.

He said: “Everybody knows that Nigerians are enterprising. Practically every Nigerian has some kind of business, as they say, some hustle or some other things that they are doing.

READ ALSO: Efficient civil service key to national development – Osinbajo

“People need the right environment and that is what our role is, to ensure that we understand that it is to facilitate and make it easier, not to become a stumbling block or a tollgate.

“This is a country where people want and desire to work. Our creativity and innovation must be first and foremost to remove the obstacles. That is what will solve Nigeria’s problems — implementation of the grand policies that we have and it depends on us.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now