Politics
Osinbajo charges corporate organizations in Nigeria on accountability
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday tasked corporate organizations on accountability in the provision of services to customers.
Osinbajo, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, stated this when he received members of the MTN Board led by its Group President, Mr. Ralph Mupita, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Other members of the MTN delegation were the Chairman, MTN Nigeria, Mr. Ernest Ndukwe; and Group Chief Finance Officer, Mr. Tsholofelo Molefe.
The rest are MTN Nigeria Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Karl Toriola; and Chief Corporate Services Officer, Mr. Tobechukwu Okigbo.
READ ALSO: Nigeria needs proactive leaders to unite citizens – Osinbajo
The vice president urged corporate organizations in Nigeria to show commitment to service improvement in order to build confidence in the people.
He said: “Corporate organisations should be more accountable in their services, in the ownership structure, and also in paying attention to the needs of the people.
“Companies that ensure this will experience progress, as this is the right direction to go.
“Going forward, most corporate organisations will find that attaching greater importance to the people is the way to go.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....