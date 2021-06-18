Osinbajo charges corporate organizations in Nigeria on accountability

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday tasked corporate organizations on accountability in the provision of services to customers.

Osinbajo, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, stated this when he received members of the MTN Board led by its Group President, Mr. Ralph Mupita, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Other members of the MTN delegation were the Chairman, MTN Nigeria, Mr. Ernest Ndukwe; and Group Chief Finance Officer, Mr. Tsholofelo Molefe.

The rest are MTN Nigeria Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Karl Toriola; and Chief Corporate Services Officer, Mr. Tobechukwu Okigbo.

READ ALSO: Nigeria needs proactive leaders to unite citizens – Osinbajo

The vice president urged corporate organizations in Nigeria to show commitment to service improvement in order to build confidence in the people.

He said: “Corporate organisations should be more accountable in their services, in the ownership structure, and also in paying attention to the needs of the people.

“Companies that ensure this will experience progress, as this is the right direction to go.

“Going forward, most corporate organisations will find that attaching greater importance to the people is the way to go.”

Join the conversation

Opinions