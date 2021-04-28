Osinbajo charges political class to 'speak truth' about insecurity situation | Ripples Nigeria

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has beseeched the political elite to speak up in the face of the raging insecurity being experienced in various parts of the country.

“Every conflict is as a result of elite failure to speak up the truth and tell the truth to their communities.

“At the end of the day, it is the political elite that determines what happens in every society, keeping quiet could lead to a more dangerous situation,” Osinbajo said.

The Vice President made this call at an interactive forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) Anambra governorship aspirants, organised by the state chapter of APC Patriots in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Vice President said that the elite could make a great difference just by the words they speak.

“If we don`t speak up against disunity, if we keep quiet and remain under the radar, the enemies of peace and those who want to promote disunity will have their ways,’’ Osinbajo said.

Furthermore, Osinbajo also expressed worry about the negative ripple effects, if the current situation remains the same.

“The thing about the kind of conflict in this part of the world, developing countries, is that it is usually a war without end.

“Everyone who thinks he has some monies stored up somewhere will eventually run out of money.

“Everyone who thinks he can go and hide somewhere, won`t even find a place to hide, at the end, everyone will suffer.

“Even if you don’t suffer, parents, children, young and old people, and relations will suffer. We cannot afford a war in this country, we can`t afford it,’’ he said.

