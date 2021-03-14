Osinbajo charges Uzodinma on good governance as Imo governor marks first year in office | Ripples Nigeria

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday charged the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma to continue meeting the yearnings of people of the state through good governance.

Osinbajo, who made the call at an inter-denominational Church service held in Owerri as part of activities marking the governor’s one year in office, assured Nigerians that the country would overcome its challenges

He said the Federal Government had put in place measures to tackle the challenges head on, adding that Nigerians were greater than any problem.

The vice president said: “Let me say to Imo people and Nigerians that the nation is passing through challenges, but in the midst of these challenges, we have done a lot, and we are mightier than our problems.”

“You (Uzodinma) are here as governor of Imo by the special grace of God. God says he honours those who honour him. You can honour God by serving your people honestly.

“Your administration has invested heavily in solid infrastructure, which includes construction of up to 46 roads.

“I have been told that this year budget of Imo State is tagged; `Budget of Wealth Creation’, and that is apt, with what we are seeing, you have planned to take Imo to greater heights.”

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; who was also at the church service, described Uzodimma as a reliable and trustworthy leader, adding that the governor had the capacity to develop the state.

“I served with Uzodimma at the Senate and he is very reliable, and someone you can trust. He is one you cannot find wanting in any given assignment.

“When Uzodimma became governor, I knew Imo would be taken to the next level because of his capacity to deliver,” Lawan said.

Other dignitaries at the event were the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris; Governors Babatunde Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe).

Former governors Ikedi Ohakim (Imo), Theodore Orji (Borno), Ali Modu Sheriff (Borno) and wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dame Patience, were also at the programme.

