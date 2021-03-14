Osinbajo charges Uzodinma on good governance as Imo governor marks first year in office | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Osinbajo charges Uzodinma on good governance as Imo governor marks first year in office
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday charged the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma to continue meeting the yearnings of people of the state through good governance.
Osinbajo, who made the call at an inter-denominational Church service held in Owerri as part of activities marking the governor’s one year in office, assured Nigerians that the country would overcome its challenges
He said the Federal Government had put in place measures to tackle the challenges head on, adding that Nigerians were greater than any problem.
The vice president said: “Let me say to Imo people and Nigerians that the nation is passing through challenges, but in the midst of these challenges, we have done a lot, and we are mightier than our problems.”
“You (Uzodinma) are here as governor of Imo by the special grace of God. God says he honours those who honour him. You can honour God by serving your people honestly.
“Your administration has invested heavily in solid infrastructure, which includes construction of up to 46 roads.
“I have been told that this year budget of Imo State is tagged; `Budget of Wealth Creation’, and that is apt, with what we are seeing, you have planned to take Imo to greater heights.”
READ ALSO: Gov Uzodinma vows to recover all state assets allegedly stolen by Okorocha
The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; who was also at the church service, described Uzodimma as a reliable and trustworthy leader, adding that the governor had the capacity to develop the state.
“I served with Uzodimma at the Senate and he is very reliable, and someone you can trust. He is one you cannot find wanting in any given assignment.
“When Uzodimma became governor, I knew Imo would be taken to the next level because of his capacity to deliver,” Lawan said.
Other dignitaries at the event were the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris; Governors Babatunde Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe).
Former governors Ikedi Ohakim (Imo), Theodore Orji (Borno), Ali Modu Sheriff (Borno) and wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dame Patience, were also at the programme.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Ronaldo nets second-fastest career hat-trick; Osimhen helps Napoli beat Milan
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his second-fastest hat-trick in his career to help Juventus beat Cagliari 3-1 in the Serie A on...
EPL: Man Utd pip West Ham to go second; Arsenal seal first derby win vs Spurs in 3yrs
Manchester United secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over West Ham in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday....
Iheanacho dedicates hat-trick to ‘all mothers’, praises Vardy for support
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has wished all the mothers in the world a Happy Mother’s Day following a superb...
Aruna awaits world ranking for Olympics ticket after losing out at WSQT
Nigerian table tennis star, Quadri Aruna will now hope to pick his ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from...
Iheanacho bags hat-trick, Ndidi provides assist as Leicester hammer Sheff Utd
Nigerian duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were nothing but spectacular for Leicester City in the Premier League on...
Latest Tech News
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others
American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...
Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...