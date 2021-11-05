Osinbajo denies any links to land with collapsed building in Ikoyi

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has issued a disclaimer over his alleged ownership of the land which housed the collapsed building in Ikoyi.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Vice-President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Laolu Akande, on Friday, while extending condolences to the families and relatives of all those who have died and those who were injured or affected in the collapsed building.

Osinbajo denied intervening with the Lagos State authorities to unseal the place while also denying the land was sold to him by Chief Michael Ade Ojo, Chairman of Elizade Motors.

The statement reads, ”At no time whatsoever did the VP buy this or any other piece of land from Chief Michael Ade Ojo, or entered into any transaction for the sale of that land or any other piece of land from Chief Ade. Ojo or anyone for that matter.

”All property and assets owned by the Vice President have been publicly declared.

”Also, the Vice President has never spoken to the Governor of Lagos State or any other official of the State Government regarding the unsealing of the said building on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, which subsequently collapsed. He has, indeed, never acted to influence any other regulatory action on the collapsed building, or any other building for that matter, in Lagos State.”

The Vice President also criticised SaharaReporters for politicising the unfortunate disaster for their selfish gains.

“Sahara Reporters were undoubtedly well rewarded for their criminal and inhumane conduct. Typical of a hatchet job and deliberately irresponsible journalism, the publication was not signed by anyone.

”The wickedness and viciousness of a lie that seeks to utilise a tragedy where so many people have lost their lives, even as rescue efforts are ongoing, and in wanton disregard to the feelings and untold grief of their loved ones for political gain, reveals a dangerous desperation, as well as the heartlessness of the perpetrators of such despicable lies,” the statement reads in part.

