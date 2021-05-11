Osinbajo departs for Uganda to represent Buhari at Museveni's inauguration | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Osinbajo departs for Uganda to represent Buhari at Museveni’s inauguration
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has departed the country to Uganda where he will represent President Muhammadu Buhari at the inauguration of President Yoweri Museveni.
According to the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the VP, Laolu Akande, who posted Osinbajo’s itinerary on social media, the VP departed Lagos for Kampala on Tuesday evening.
After attending National Security Council meeting @ Villa, VP Osinbajo took off to Lagos touring facility of SecureID, smart card manufacturers in Isolo, ahead of departure to Kampala where he'll represent Nigeria at Uganda's President Museveni's inauguration.
— Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) May 11, 2021
Akande said Osinbajo had earlier participated at the resumed National Security Council meeting presided over by the President at the Presidential Villa and later traveled to Lagos for a tour of the manufacturing facility of SecureID, one of the three smart card manufacturing companies in Africa.
The Vice President was accompanied on the trip by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, and the Special Adviser on Economic Matters to the President, Ambassador Adeyemi Dipeolu, is expected back in the country later on Wednesday.
Akande added that Osinbajo would be joined by other African Heads of State and government for the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, May 12, at the Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala, the capital city of Uganda.
By: Isaac Dachen
