Connect with us

Nigeria In One Minute

Osinbajo dismisses reports on declaration of 2023 presidential bid

Published

40 mins ago

on

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday dismissed reports on the planned declaration of his 2023 presidential bid after the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention slated for February 26.

There were reports last week that the Vice President would soon make public his 2023 presidential ambition.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, who made the clarification on his Twitter handle, said any information on the presidential election would only come directly from the Vice President’s office.

READ ALSO: 2023: Ex-gov Aliyu backs Osinbajo to pick APC presidential ticket

He wrote: “I have seen the news that the Vice President will soon announce presidential bid after the APC’s convention. Anyone reading the story will know it’s all false and speculative snippets.

“Any information on activities and actions of the Vice President will come directly from his office and not sponsored speculations in the press.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

one × one =

Investigations

Investigations2 weeks ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...