Osinbajo dismisses reports on declaration of 2023 presidential bid

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday dismissed reports on the planned declaration of his 2023 presidential bid after the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention slated for February 26.

There were reports last week that the Vice President would soon make public his 2023 presidential ambition.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, who made the clarification on his Twitter handle, said any information on the presidential election would only come directly from the Vice President’s office.

He wrote: “I have seen the news that the Vice President will soon announce presidential bid after the APC’s convention. Anyone reading the story will know it’s all false and speculative snippets.

“Any information on activities and actions of the Vice President will come directly from his office and not sponsored speculations in the press.”

