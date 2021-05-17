Osinbajo distances self from 2023 presidential campaign | Ripples Nigeria

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday dissociated himself from a website mobilising support for his purported 2023 presidential bid.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo described the campaign as an unnecessary distraction.

The Vice President stressed that his primary focus is on how to address all compelling issues including the current insecurity rocking the country.

The statement read: “The attention of the Office of the Vice President has been drawn to a website:supportosinbajo.ng that is calling on Nigerians to join a volunteer group mobilizing support for Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

“Details of this website and the solicitation of the group are currently trending on WhatsApp with a suggestion that Prof. Osinbajo has ‘quietly’ declared interest in the 2023 election.

READ ALSO: 2023: You’re selfish, Ohanaeze blasts Osinbajo, Tinubu

“The Office of the Vice President is not in any way connected to this website or the group behind it and considers such an enterprise an unnecessary distraction.

“Prof. Osinbajo has not declared any interest whatsoever in the 2023 election, but he is rather focused on working in his capacity as Vice President in the current administration to address all the compelling issues in the country and concerns of Nigerians, including finding effective and lasting solutions to the security challenges.

“Therefore, we ask that people desist from such unhelpful permutations while we all deal together with the challenges confronting us as Nigerians, and resolve them for the benefit of our people, peace and prosperity in the land.”

Join the conversation

Opinions