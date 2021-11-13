Osinbajo explains how ‘strategic leadership’ helped Nigeria tackle COVID-19

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that strategic and responsive leadership were key to Nigeria’s ability to effectively checkmate the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, on Saturday, revealed that Osinbajo made the declaration on Friday evening while speaking at the public presentation of the book, ‘Winning Leadership’, by Major-General Pat Akem-Vingir (retd.).

The Vice President boasted that the Federal Government, with the help of a responsive and effective health framework, contained the pandemic, while many advanced economies were struggling to deal with its attendant fallouts.

He extolled the exploits of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF), an inter-ministerial interagency team led by the Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

He said the PTF coordinated the national response, set the rules and briefed the nation daily for months.

He mentioned that the PTF aided the vaccination of people when the Corona Virus vaccines arrived.

He added that the task force developed the protocols and the public health system to ensure that the first eligible vaccine candidates received their vaccinations effortlessly.

Osinbajo said: “Whereas countries with more modest economic profiles, quickly deployed a public health framework that was responsive and effective.

“As a nation, the threats to our corporate existence today are unprecedented and hitherto unimagined. It is against this background that the author’s prescriptions have to be taken seriously. As he pointed out, exceptional leaders do not just emerge, they are the products of deliberate efforts in policymaking, training and grooming.”

