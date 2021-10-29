Politics
Osinbajo laments high cost of governance in Nigeria
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday reiterated the need to prune the cost of governance in order to entrench accountability at all levels.
Osinbajo made this call on Thursday, during the inauguration of the Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards Enhancement in Abuja.
The Vice President was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba at the event.
The World Bank-sponsored SPESSE project aims to develop human capacity in procurement management in the public and private sectors and produce competent and intellectually sound procurement professionals.
Speaking on the ways to achieve the programme’s mandates, Osinbajo said, “Nigeria must make progress in reducing the high cost of governance in the public sector as well as be strengthened by entrenching transparency and accountability at all levels of government, while issues relating to construction, rehabilitation and extension of existing buildings, acquisition of lands, purchase of laboratory equipment, disposal of reagents and samples amongst others must conform with world standards.”
Speaking on the Procurement Act of 2017, the Vice President expressed the satisfaction of the government in the existing law, saying if there is the need for amendment, a proposal would be made to the National Assembly on it.
