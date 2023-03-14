News
Osinbajo launches $600m tech initiative for young Nigerians
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday launched a $600 million program for young Nigerians in the technology and creative industries.
In his address at the event, the Vice President said the initiative is targeted at young Nigerians between the ages of 15 and 35 starting up innovative, creative, and technologically enabled businesses.
He added that with 180 businesses, Nigeria’s technology ecosystem accounts for over 30 percent of funded ventures in Africa.
READ ALSO: Osinbajo rallies D-8 countries to improve trade relations
Osinbajo challenged governments in Africa and the organized private sector to support the expansion of innovation on the continent.
He said: “It is now imperative to commence a coordinated approach towards innovation on the continent, bringing together all stakeholders to coordinate efforts at scaling up investments and building programmes that provide the right enabling environment and produce talent pipelines that support the growth of innovation on the continent.”
