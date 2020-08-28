Latest Politics Top Stories

Osinbajo meets APC reconciliation committee in Aso Rock

August 28, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday met with members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) reconciliation committee for Imo, Ogun and Oyo states at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The APC recently inaugurated a five-member committee headed by the Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Badaru, to reconcile aggrieved members in Imo and Ogun states.

Other members of the committee are governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe) and Simon Lalong (Plateau).

Badaru told State House correspondents at the end of the meeting that he was at the State House to consult with the vice president on the assignment.

He said: “I met with the vice president as a party leader to discuss the assignment that the party has given to me to see how best we can unite and make the party strong in Imo, Ogun and Oyo.

“I briefed him on what we have done so far and he gave us some suggestions on how to do the job very well.

“In addition to that, I briefed him on the zero oil committee. We met today and we are charting our progress and a new agenda for the development of non-oil exports.”

Opinions

