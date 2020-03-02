Osinbajo meets IGP, NSA in Aso Rock

Latest Politics

March 2, 2020
VICE President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday with the Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the National Security Adviser, Major Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd) and the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’I, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was also attended by the Chief of Defence Intelligence and the Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali.

 

The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) was represented at the meeting by a top official of the agency.

Issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public.

