Osinbajo meets Siemens team on energy transition

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Saturday the Federal Government would continue to work with energy companies and other key stakeholders around the world in delivering its Energy Transition Plan (ETP).

Osinbajo, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, stated this when he received a Siemens Energy delegation led by its Chief Executive Officer, Christian Bruch, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Other members of the delegation were the Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Tuggar, and the Director-General, Climate Change Council, Dr. Salisu Dahiru.

From Siemens’ Energy were – The managing Director for Siemens Energy Hub Africa, Ms. Nadja Haakansson, Managing Director for Siemens Energy Nigeria, Seun Suleiman, Project Director for the Presidential Power Initiative, Sean Manley, and other top executives

He said Siemens Energy has shown itself to be a good partner with the Presidential Power Initiative.

He reaffirmed that gas would be necessary for Nigeria’s transition.

The Vice President said: “And a lot more can be achieved if we work together with the groups and teams we have already, to take this forward.

“We have gas and it is not just an answer for power, but also for clean cooking.

“Clean cooking is a major component of our National Development Contributions and we are trying to transit from rural areas where kerosene is used, where firewood is used to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).”

Osinbajo said that besides technical discussions in implementing the plan, there was a need for political discussions.

Such discussions, according to him, are why the Conference of The Parties (COP-27) is important.

Osinbajo added: “For African countries, we have the Kigali Communique which addressed many of the important issues for us.

“One of the important issues is that energy access is key.

“We can’t talk about net zero by 2060 without addressing the fundamental question of energy access for millions of our people who don’t have access.

“This is tied to poverty and development.”

