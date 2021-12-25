Osinbajo pays Christmas homage to Buhari in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday hosted Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and members of his immediate family who paid him a Christmas homage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Vice-president was accompanied by his wife, Dolapo, and children during the visit.

Osinbajo, who celebrated Christmas in Abuja for the first time in six- and- half years, offered special prayers for the general progress of the country as well as the well-being of the first family and the citizens.

He later addressed State House correspondents and described the visit as memorable.

Osinbajo said: “I thought it will be a good thing to come and say ‘hello’ to Mr. President and wish him a Merry Christmas.

READ ALSO: Efficient civil service key to national development – Osinbajo

“I usually spend Christmas in Lagos with my family, but this Christmas we are in Abuja. So, we thought it’s a good thing to come and greet Mr. President and wish him a Merry Christmas, talk, and have a good time.

“I came with the entire family.”

He also reassured Nigerians of the unshakable resolve and genuine commitment of the Buhari administration to leave behind enduring legacies in critical sectors of the nation’s economy.

The Vice-President, who described the President as a good example of an incorruptible leader, commended him for his untiring efforts towards transforming the nation’s economy.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now