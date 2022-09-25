Politics
Osinbajo predicts better future for Nigeria despite challenges
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday predicted bright future for Nigeria despite its present economic and other challenges
The Vice President spoke at the 62nd Independence Day anniversary service held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.
He said: “We stand at the gates of a new nation. And we see its lights shining bright.
“Nigeria is a nation of opportunities, of equity and justice, a secure and prosperous nation, a nation of laws and righteousness. Even if what we see today seems bleak and dark, we are confident that God who owns the heavens and the earth will fulfil His promises concerning this nation.
“And we pronounce concerning this nation, that not a word will fail regarding any good thing which the Lord had spoken to Nigeria. All will come to pass in Jesus’ name.”
