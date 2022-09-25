Osinbajo predicts better future for Nigeria despite challenges

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday predicted bright future for Nigeria despite its present economic and other challenges

The Vice President spoke at the 62nd Independence Day anniversary service held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

He said: “We stand at the gates of a new nation. And we see its lights shining bright.

“Nigeria is a nation of opportunities, of equity and justice, a secure and prosperous nation, a nation of laws and righteousness. Even if what we see today seems bleak and dark, we are confident that God who owns the heavens and the earth will fulfil His promises concerning this nation.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Campaign team defends omission of Osinbajo’s name from list

“Brethren, we stand at the gates of a new nation, and we see its lights shining bright. We are a nation of God’s promises; a nation of opportunities, of equity and justice, a secure and prosperous nation, a nation of laws and righteousness.

“And we pronounce concerning this nation, that not a word will fail regarding any good thing which the Lord had spoken to Nigeria. All will come to pass in Jesus’ name.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now