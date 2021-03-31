Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting in Buhari’s absence | Ripples Nigeria

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over a virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari who left the country on Tuesday on a medical trip to London.

The FEC observed a minute silence in honour of two former ministers, Sen. Bode Olowoporoku and Alhaji Umaru Baba.

Olowoporoku was a one-time Minister of Science and Technology while late Baba was at different times, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and Minister of State for Defence.

While officially announcing the passage of the two ministers to the Council, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, recalled their various services to the country.

Olowoporoku, who died on March 24, 2021, aged 76, served as Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District at the Senate and was Minister of Science and Technology in the Second Republic.

Also, late Baba, aged 81, died on March 26, 2021.

The virtual FEC meeting, had the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno and seven ministers in attendance.

The ministers in attendance were those of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Power, Mamman Saleh; Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed.

Others were ministers of the FCT, Malam Mohammed Bello; Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika and the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and other members of the Council joined the meeting virtually.

