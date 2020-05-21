Osinbajo presides over NEC meeting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Thursday presided over the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The forum, which was anchored from the Yellow Room in the Office of the Vice President, was the first virtual NEC meeting and fourth for the year as the nation strives to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, was at the meeting while the state governors joined the forum from their various states.

The vice president is the chairman of NEC which meets monthly to deliberate on the coordination of economic planning and programmes at various levels of government.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Nigerian govt releases 3,751 inmates

The Council comprises the 36 state governors, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and other relevant government officials whose duties hinged on the economy.

Join the conversation

Opinions