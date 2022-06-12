Osinbajo reaffirms commitment to ‘New Nigeria’ despite defeat in APC primary

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday reaffirmed his commitment to the “New Nigeria” project despite the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary held last week in Abuja.

Osinbajo, who addressed members of The Progressive Project (TPP), a coalition of support groups that supported his presidential, bid in Abuja, declared that he would support APC’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his quest to win the 2023 election.

He described the clamour for a new Nigeria as a movement.

The VP said: “This movement is a movement within a party also, we are not doing something that has not been heard of before. What is new is that we have a firm belief that a new Nigeria is possible and it is possible through us who are here.

“We went to the convention, and the results showed us clearly that we lost, but it is only a battle, it is not a war. There are battles ahead, but we will win the war for a new Nigeria. I have no doubt in my mind that we will win that war for a new Nigeria.

“That is why our movement for a new Nigeria must remain strong and firm. And we will do everything to keep our movement strong and solid.”

