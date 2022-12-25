Osinbajo reveals how Buhari stopped him from a possible confrontation with House of Reps

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has revealed how President Muhammadu Buhari had disabused him from investigating false allegations levelled against him (VP) in past years.

Osinbajo, who spoke at the President’s 80th birthday dinner organized by families, friends and political associates in Abuja, described Muhammadu Buhari as a core nationalist and content person.

It would be recalled that the House of Representatives had in 2018 indicted the governing board of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), chaired by Osinbajo, for illegally approving a N5.8 billion north-east intervention fund.

Another allegation surfaced in 2020 linking the Vice President to certain N4 billion allegedly collected from the former EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu.

This followed a July 2020 publication by an online platform, PointBlank News, run by Jackson Ude, a former director of strategy and communications under President Goodluck Jonathan administration, alleging that Mr Magu had embezzled over N39 billion and gave Osinbajo N4 billion.

Speaking at the dinner, Osinbajo said the President had stopped him not to challenge the allegations.

“One day, I went to him because there were some allegations that were made against me. And I was so angry, so I went to him to show him the letter I had written to the EFCC to investigate”, Osinbajo said.

“He looked at it and looked at me. And because he calls me VP or Professor depending on his mood; this time he said, ‘VP, why do you worry yourself about all these people? These people just make all sorts of allegations, they make all sorts of stories up. They are even saying that I am about to get married again. And even some foolish people were waiting at the National Mosque, waiting for me to come and marry again”, he added.

Osinbajo, who had enjoyed administrative partnership with his boss in the last seven years, had declared to run for president next year.

The Vice President, however, lost his bid by polling a total of 177 votes below Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 1070, in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries held in June.

