Connect with us

Politics

Osinbajo sets up committee to review loan deductions from states’ monthly federal allocations

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Yemi Osinbajo

The plan by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to deduct the budget support facility extended to states from their share of the monthly federal allocations is to be reviewed.

According to a statement released by Laolu Akande, spokesperson to the vice-president, Yemi Osinbajo, who chaired the National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday, the current economic condition has made it necessary for the review.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the budget support facility was provided by the Federal Government to states, and it had been previously agreed in July 2021, that the CBN would begin the deduction monthly.

READ ALSO:Osinbajo counsels Central banks on blockchain technology

But state governments have been unable to meet their financial obligations due to the current difficulties, the statement reads, as a result, a committee was setup to look into the modalities of the agreement.

It was gathered that the governors’ forum will provide representatives, CBN will also have a member in the committee, including federal ministry of finance, budget and national planning, amongst others.

The statement quoted Osinbajo to have said, “Bearing in mind all of the financial difficulties, we take the position to review the plan to commence the deduction for the loan.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

3 × four =

TEST

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents

“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms

In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools

In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly

In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria

With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...