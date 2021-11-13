Osinbajo slams religious leaders over hate speech

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday criticised religious leaders who heat the polity with incendiary and divisive sermons rather than promoting peace and unity in the country.

Osinbajo spoke at the public presentation of a book titled: “Winning Leadership (Strategic Leadership in a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous world,” written by Maj.-Gen. Pat Akem-Vingir (retd) in Abuja.

He said: “We in the multi-ethnic and religious society need responsible political leaders, not those who are prepared to destroy the unity if the country so that they can be hailed by their parochial communities.

“The religious leaders who preach that they hate other religions are really not relevant.

“Any political leader who doesn’t recognise that this is a multi-religious and multi-ethnic society cannot function today.”

The Vice President urged the elites to lead the direction for the nation’s unity, saying the tribal leaders often accuse other tribes of being the problem.

