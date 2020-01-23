Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday met behind closed -doors with the six South West Governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The meeting started immediately after the expanded National Economic Council (NEC) meeting presided over by the Vice President at the Conference Hall of the Presidential Villa.
The meeting between Osinbajo and the governors, sources said may not be unconnected with the crises trailing the establishment of the regional security outfit, Amotekun.
READ ALSO: Group attacks Magu for justifying EFCC invasion of Ibadan nightclub
The Federal Government has outlawed the security network and said it cannot become operational.
Although the Attorney General of the Federation, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had described Amotekun as illegal, the governors and leaders of South West had vehemently insisted that there is no going back on the implementation of the new security outfit.
Ripples Nigeria
www.ripplesnigeria.com
Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)
- Osinbajo, South West governors meet on Amotekun - January 23, 2020
- Court acquits ex-Oyo Assembly Chief Whip on murder charges - January 23, 2020
- Dasuki makes first appearance in court after regaining freedom - January 23, 2020