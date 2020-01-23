Osinbajo, South West governors meet on Amotekun

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday met behind closed -doors with the six South West Governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started immediately after the expanded National Economic Council (NEC) meeting presided over by the Vice President at the Conference Hall of the Presidential Villa.

The meeting between Osinbajo and the governors, sources said may not be unconnected with the crises trailing the establishment of the regional security outfit, Amotekun.

READ ALSO: Group attacks Magu for justifying EFCC invasion of Ibadan nightclub

The Federal Government has outlawed the security network and said it cannot become operational.

Although the Attorney General of the Federation, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had described Amotekun as illegal, the governors and leaders of South West had vehemently insisted that there is no going back on the implementation of the new security outfit.

Join the conversation

Opinions