Osinbajo takes incoming vice president, Shettima, on familiarisation tour of Aso Rock
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday took incoming Nigeria’s number two citizen, Kashim Shettima, on a familiarisation tour of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Osinbajo and his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, will vacate the State House after completing the eight-year rule on May 29.
Shettima, who addressed State House correspondents at the end of the tour, thanked the outgoing Vice President for taking him around the offices in the seat of power.
He said the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would begin work immediately after the inauguration on Monday.
He said: “On the instance of Vic-President, who is a friend and a contemporary, I came here just to exchange ideas on how to move the nation forward.
“He (Osinbajo) took me round the offices out of courtesy and I want to commend him, I want to thank him for extending that courtesy to me.
“My interaction with the president-elect has shown that we will hit the ground running from day one.
“He does not have the luxury of time. I will be the Vice-President. I don’t want to be presumptuous or make a loud proclamation.
“I believe it is a humbling experience. It is a call to national duty and by God’s grace, we need the support of all of you, especially the media to succeed.”
