Osinbajo, Taraba governor meet on insecurity

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday evening held a closed-door meeting with Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting focused on the security challenges in the Northeastern state.

The governor told State House correspondents at the end of the meeting that he briefed the vice president of the situation in Taraba and sought his support.

He said: “The meeting is about security; mainly the security problem we have in the state. I briefed him and we are hoping that he will look into it.

“Just in general; there is Jukun/Tiv crisis; there is also kidnapping, which is on the rise, and all the others.

“In general form, I think he was fully briefed and I think he will be able to assist us.’’

