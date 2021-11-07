Osinbajo to attend ECOWAS extraordinary summit in Ghana

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Sunday leave Abuja for Accra, Ghana, to represent Nigeria at an Extraordinary Summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, who disclosed this in a statement, said the summit would address the political situations in Guinea and Mali.

Osinbajo will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada.

The meeting, which will be the third on the same agenda in 2021, will assess previous resolutions and further review the political situation in the two countries.

The Vice President had participated in the 2nd ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit on the political situation in Guinea and Mali held on September 16 in Ghana.

READ ALSO: Osinbajo denies any links to land with collapsed building in Ikoyi

He also attended a virtual ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit held on September 8 on the same agenda.

ECOWAS leaders had in a communiqué issued at the end of the last special summit in Accra had among other resolutions decided to freeze the financial assets of members of the military junta.

The regional body also placed a travel ban on the coup plotters and demanded that they return Guinea to constitutional rule within six months.

The Nigerian government had earlier demanded the unconditional release of President Alpha Condé.

Nigeria also asked ECOWAS to put pressure on the Guinean military leaders to return the nation to democratic rule.

The Vice President will return to Abuja later on Sunday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now