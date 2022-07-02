Osinbajo to attend ECOWAS Summit in Ghana

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday left Lagos for Accra, Ghana, where he will attend the 61st Ordinary Session of the Authority of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.

Osinbajo, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, will stand in for President Muhammadu Buhari at the summit which comes up on Sunday.

He will join other West African leaders to deliberate and take decisions on the political, security and humanitarian issues in the sub-region.

The meeting will also review the situations in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso.

West African leaders have held several sessions since 2020, including emergency meetings aimed at finding lasting solutions to the constitutional breaches, including the forceful takeover of governments by the military in some member nations.

