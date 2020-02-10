Osinbajo to attend ex-Kenyan president, Arap Moi’s funeral in Nairobi

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will represent President Muhammadu Buhari at the Tuesday State Funeral of former Kenyan President, Daniel Arap Moi, in Nairobi.
Moi, who died on February 4, was the longest-serving Kenyan President.
He ruled the East African nation from 1978 to 2002.
A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, on Monday, said Osinbajo would join other African Heads of State and world leaders at the event slated for the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.
The vice president will be accompanied to Kenya by senior government officials and he is expected back in the country later on Tuesday.
