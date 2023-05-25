News
Osinbajo to lead Commonwealth team for Sierra Leone election
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has accepted to lead the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) to next month’s election in Sierra Leone.
The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in London.
Osinbajo, according to Scotland, will lead a team of experts from legal, media, gender and election administration professionals from across the Commonwealth to observe the June 24 election in the West African nation.
She added that the group has been mandated to consider whether conditions exist for credible, transparent, inclusive, and fair elections.
READ ALSO: Climate Change: Osinbajo departs for USA to deliver lecture
Scotland said: “I am grateful to Yemi Osinbajo for accepting my invitation, to undertake this important area of our work in deepening democracy across our Commonwealth — despite his busy schedule and overseeing a seamless transition of his government.
“As a senior statesman from the region, Osinbajo understands in depth the challenges across West Africa and I am confident he will lead a brilliant team.”
On his part, the outgoing Nigerian Vice President thanked the Commonwealth leadership for giving him the opportunity to lead its election observation group.
