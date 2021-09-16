Politics
Osinbajo to represent Nigeria at ECOWAS meeting in Accra
The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is scheduled to represent Nigeria at the 2nd Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Governments on the political situation in the Republic of Guinea.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.
Ripples Nigeria had gathered that Osinbajo, had on Wednesday, participated at a virtual ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit on the political situation in Guinea and Mali.
Read also: How Nigeria can lift 100m people out of poverty in ten years —Osinbajo
The Authority had decided that Guinea be immediately suspended from all ECOWAS governing bodies and statutory meetings.
They also decided to immediately dispatch a high-level ECOWAS mission to Guinea to assess the situation.
According to the statement by Akande, the meeting on Thursday will review the situation in Guinea in light of the report of the ECOWAS high-level mission to Conakry.
The vice president will be accompanied by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada.
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...