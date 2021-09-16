Osinbajo to represent Nigeria at ECOWAS meeting in Accra

The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is scheduled to represent Nigeria at the 2nd Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Governments on the political situation in the Republic of Guinea.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Ripples Nigeria had gathered that Osinbajo, had on Wednesday, participated at a virtual ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit on the political situation in Guinea and Mali.

The Authority had decided that Guinea be immediately suspended from all ECOWAS governing bodies and statutory meetings.

They also decided to immediately dispatch a high-level ECOWAS mission to Guinea to assess the situation.

According to the statement by Akande, the meeting on Thursday will review the situation in Guinea in light of the report of the ECOWAS high-level mission to Conakry.

The vice president will be accompanied by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada.

