Osinbajo undergoes surgery for leg pain

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has undergone a surgical procedure for recurrent pain in his leg.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Akande, who was silent on the name of the hospital where the surgery had taken place, said the vice-president possibly sustained the injury while playing squash.

He said: “His doctors would give an update of the treatment later today (Saturday).

Osinbajo has been out of the spotlight since he failed to secure the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket for the 2023 elections.

He was conspicuously absent at the party’s mega rally for the Osun State governorship election held on Tuesday in Osogbo.

