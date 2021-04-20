Osinbajo urges US to halt global move to dump fossil fuel | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Osinbajo urges US to halt global move to dump fossil fuel
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday urged the United States of America to halt the global moves and ambitions of some countries to dump fossil fuel.
Osinbajo made the remark in a speech delivered virtually at the 2021 Johns Hopkins University’s African Studies Programme Conference on the theme “Africa-US Re-engagement: A new foreign policy agenda.”
Represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, the appeal of the Vice President centred on how the U.S., as a sovereign nation, can modify its foreign policy agenda with the African continent in order to lead Africa into prosperity.
According to Osinbajo, it’s high time the U.S. joined forces with Africa to collectively resolve the challenge of climate change.
He said: “The United States and Africa should work together to tackle climate change and moderate global warming including through an energy transition from fossil fuels to renewable energies.
For decades now, scientists and world leaders have been more concerned about the harmful effects of climate change that has consistently grown through the years, disrupting socio-political activities and making Earth mostly unsafe.
Osinbajo noted that Africa, as an entity, has, on its part, taken steps towards the actualization of a more friendly climatic condition with its recent signing of the Paris Climate Change Agreement.
“African countries have made commitments in this regard towards implementing the Paris Climate Change Agreement targets,” the Vice President stated.
Read also: Attack on Imo custodial centre, police headquarters cowardly – Osinbajo
Speaking further, Osinbajo acknowledged how top financial institutions have in the past contributed to the fight to resolve the challenge.
However, he resented their decision to pull the plug at a crucial time, which according to him include the European Union, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States.
“Given the long-term commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050, there is a growing trend among development finance institutions to withdraw from fossil fuel investment, including the World Bank’s decision to cease funding for upstream oil and gas development and the new restrictions on financing downstream gas development currently being considered by the European Union, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States.”
Osinbajo, in his speech, hereby, urged the U.S. to intervene, describing the development as an unfair trend.
He said: “While well-intentioned, this move does not take into account the principles of common but differentiated responsibility and leaving no one behind, that are enshrined into global treaties around sustainable development and climate action.
“The United States must lend its weight to stopping this manifestly unfair trend that can undermine the sense of collective responsibility we all have towards mitigating climate change. What is required is a just transition to zero emissions.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
SportsBusiness: After confirming ESL participation, Juve and Man Utd shares jump
Despite the mixed reactions trailing the proposed European Super League, some of the clubs involved in the breakaway league are...
Madrid president Perez says breakaway Super League created to ‘save football’
President of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez has told those who care to listen that the creation of the European Super...
New 36-team UEFA Champions League format agreed, to begin 2024
The plans for a revamped 36-team Champions League have been agreed on Monday by the European football governing body, UEFA....
Tottenham sack Mourinho, entire coaching staff after 17 months in charge
Jose Mourinho and his entire coaching staff have been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after 17 months in charge at the...
Iheanacho fires Leicester into first FA Cup final since 1969
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho scored the decisive goal as Leicester City pipped Southampton to reach the FA Cup final....
Latest Tech News
Facebook unveils audio push to rival clubhouse. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Facebook unveils audio...
Japan-based VC secures $18.4m to support African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Japan-based VC secures...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Better tagged the week of the great debate following the Twitter’s choice to situate its African headquarters in Ghana. Some...
3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents
If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...