Osinbajo will be Nigeria’s President in 2021 –Ghanaian Prophet

A popular cleric based in Accra, Ghana, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has said God revealed to him that Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will become president in 2021, replacing President Muhammadu Buhari before the end of his tenure.

While making his 2021 prophecies on December 1, Prophet Gaisie, the founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, said there will be a change of government in Nigeria which will be based on some natural circumstances.

However, the cleric failed to state what the circumstances would be. He told the BBC that the process will bring good tidings and the beginning of new things for Nigeria and the West African region as Nigeria will go back to its role of big brother.

“There will be a change in the government of Nigeria. God revealed to me that Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will become president in 2021.

“The change in government in Nigeria will come as a result of natural circumstances,” he said.

Prophet Gaisie also assured of peace on the international scene while also predicting that a world famous preacher will die in 2021. He added that the United States of America will experience another terrorist attack.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Apostle Johnson Suleman Prophecies of the Omega Fire Ministries International had made a similar prophecy on December 30, 2020.

Although the cleric was not specific about the location or office, he said during his sermon, that “power will change hand. Number two will become number one”.

