Osinbajo’s aide claims VP contested APC primary against Tinubu in interest of Nigerians

Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday, said the VP contested the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress {APC} in the interest of Nigerians.

According Akande, people see Osinbajo as a representation of a new Nigeria.

It will be recalled that Osinbajo was one of those who contested the APC presidential primary won by the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Akande, who stated this while speaking during an interview on Friday with Channels Television, explained that the VP contested for the seat because he had the required qualities for the office of the president.

He said: “What is important is that you take the step you want to take in the best interest of the people. Public interest is the overriding factor.

“The level of understanding that you have acquired in terms of what has to be done and the capacity he has demonstrated when he had the opportunity to act for the president.

“And he has inspired tens and scores of millions of Nigerians with his leadership style. People see him as a representation of a new Nigeria. All of these can’t be in place and he just walks away.

“He did what he needed to do and the party made the decision and he just has to move on after doing the right thing.”

