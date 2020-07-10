Osinbajo’s daughter reacts to claim she owns N800m property in Abuja

The daughter of Nigeria’s Vice-President, Kiki Osinbajo, on Friday denied owning a property worth N800m in highbrow Wuse 2 area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A United States-based blogger, Jackson Ude, had alleged that Kiki, who runs a fashion retail outfit in Abuja, owned the property located on Durban Street, Wuse 2.

Ude, who is the publisher of Pointblank News, had earlier accused Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo of collecting N4billion from the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, in exchange for release of some assets seized from suspected treasury looters.

Kiki, who reacted to the blogger’s claim on her Instagram page, said the property in question was a rented one.

READ ALSO: Osinbajo asks IGP to probe US-based blogger, Jackson Ude over Magu’s N4bn claim

She wrote: “For me it is completely unbelievable that a grown man will sit in his home and lie about me; a grown man who possibly has children my age! Like many young women in Nigeria, I work hard.

“It may be difficult for people like him to understand that a young woman can work hard and succeed on her own steam. Anyone can verify the ownership of the property of Glamd Africa at AGIS in Abuja. I am a tenant in the property. My landlord’s name is Musa Adams.”

