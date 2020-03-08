Osinbajo’s intellectual capacity impacted positively on government -Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Sunday the intellectual capacity of his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, impacted positively on the current administration.

He also commended Osinbajo for his loyalty and dedication to the administration.

President Buhari, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated this in a congratulatory message to the Vice President on his 63rd birthday.

The President called his deputy on the telephone Sunday afternoon and congratulated him on the milestone.

He said Osinbajo’s intellectual capacity manifested greatly in the administration’s economic and social intervention programmes.

Read also: People who don’t care about Nigeria should deny South East the presidency in 2023 —Ex-Gov Ezeife

The statement read: “President Buhari notes that the intellectual capacity of the Vice-President has impacted positively on the overall accomplishments of Federal Government, most notably, in the economic and social intervention programmes.

“The President joins family members, friends, and associates of Prof. Osinbajo in wishing him joyous birthday celebrations.”

“He prayed Almighty God to endow the Vice-President with greater wisdom and long life to continue to serve the nation and humanity.”

Join the conversation

Opinions