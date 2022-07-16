Politics
OSUN 2022: Labour Party denies rumoured merger with PDP, as collation of votes begins
Adebayo Bello, the chairman of the Labour Party in Osun, has refuted a claim that Lasun Yusuf, the party’s candidate, has dismantled his structure in favor of Sen. Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The party could not and would not dismantle its structure for anyone, Bello told reporters in Osogbo on Saturday.
The party’s standard-bearer in the state is Yusuf, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Bello characterized the story as phony and the product of pranks.
“Those that are spreading the news are only hallucinating.
“Lasun is still in the race and he is hoping for victory,” he said.
Read also:OSUN GUBER POLL: Youths protest, beat police officer
Meanwhile, the Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the timely arrival of election materials and smooth conduct of the election.
Owoeye told newmen in Ilesa that there had been meaningful improvement and development as far as voting process was concerned.
The speaker also commended the electorate for their large turn out for the election.
“I have seen meaningful improvement and development as far as the voting process is concerned.
“The introduction of BVAS into our electoral process has made it easier for voters to vote quickly.
“And, I will like to say that INEC has improved in this process,” he said.
