Osun: 63-yr-old man in police net for killing his mother over palm oil proceed

One Lukman Odejoju, 63, has been arrested by operatives of the Osun State Police Command for allegedly killing his mother, Aminat Odejoju after a disagreement over the proceed of palm oil from their farm.

The unfortunate incident occured at Kajola village, Apomu, in Isokan Local Government area of Osun State at the weekend.

It was gathered that the duo could not agree over who should collect the proceed from their palm oil farm brought by their labourer.

According to sources in the community, the mother had insisted that she has the right to collect the proceed but her son disagreed which led Lukman to kill her.

Confirming the incident, Osun Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola said the suspect confessed that he pushed the deceased in a bit of rage, and that his actions was not deliberate.

According to her, the suspect claimed he could not understand the spirit that possessed him when he pushed his mother leading to her death.

