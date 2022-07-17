Osun: Adeleke wins 17 LGAs, Gov Oyetola takes 13, as INEC set to announce official result

Updated results from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) early on Sunday morning indicate that the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun State governorship election held on Saturday has taken 17 of the 30 local government areas of the State while incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has won in 13.

According to the results so far collated by INEC, Adeleke polled a total of 403,371 votes while Oyetola polled 375,027 votes.

Read also: Osun Decides 2022: PDP’s Adeleke in clear lead over Gov Oyetola

See the result so far collated and announced by INEC below:

Ife East LG

APC – 19,353

PDP – 18,071

Ife South LG

APC – 12,481

PDP – 9,116

Irewole LG

APC – 18,198

PDP – 14,216

Egbedore LG

APC – 9,228

PDP – 13,230

Ede North LG

APC – 9,603

PDP – 23,931

Ejigbo LG

APC – 14,355

PDP – 18,065

Irewole LG

APC – 18,189

PDP – 14,216

Isokan LG

APC – 10,833

PDP – 10,777

Ede South LGA

APC – 5,704

PDP – 19,438

Iwo LGA

APC – 17,421

PDP – 16,914

Ola Oluwa LGA

APC – 9,123

PDP – 7,205

Aiyedaade LG

APC – 14,527

PDP – 13,380

Ori Ade LG

APC – 14,189

PDP – 15,947

Irepodun LG

APC – 12,122

PDP – 14,369

Ife Central LG

APC – 17,880

PDP – 13,532

Ifedayo LG

APC – 5,016

PDP – 4,730

Ife North LG

APC – 9,964

PDP – 10,359

Olorunda LG

APC – 18,709

PDP – 21,350

Orolu LG

APC – 9,928

PDP – 10,282

Obokun LG

APC – 9,727

PDP – 13,575

Boripe LG

APC – 21,205

PDP – 7,595

Odo Otin LG

APC – 13,482

PDP – 14,003

Aiyedire LG

APC – 7,868

PDP – 7,402

Ilesha West LG

APC – 10,777

PDP – 13,769

Ifelodun LG

APC – 16,068

PDP – 17,107

Atakunmosa West LG

APC – 6,601

PDP – 7,750

Ila LG

APC – 11,163

PDP – 13,036

Osogbo LG

APC – 22,952

PDP – 30,401

Ilesha East LG

APC – 13,452

PDP – 10,969

Boluwaduro LG

APC – 5,649

PDP – 5,869

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now