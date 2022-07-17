Politics
Osun: Adeleke wins 17 LGAs, Gov Oyetola takes 13, as INEC set to announce official result
Updated results from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) early on Sunday morning indicate that the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun State governorship election held on Saturday has taken 17 of the 30 local government areas of the State while incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has won in 13.
According to the results so far collated by INEC, Adeleke polled a total of 403,371 votes while Oyetola polled 375,027 votes.
See the result so far collated and announced by INEC below:
Ife East LG
APC – 19,353
PDP – 18,071
Ife South LG
APC – 12,481
PDP – 9,116
Irewole LG
APC – 18,198
PDP – 14,216
Egbedore LG
APC – 9,228
PDP – 13,230
Ede North LG
APC – 9,603
PDP – 23,931
Ejigbo LG
APC – 14,355
PDP – 18,065
Isokan LG
APC – 10,833
PDP – 10,777
Ede South LGA
APC – 5,704
PDP – 19,438
Iwo LGA
APC – 17,421
PDP – 16,914
Ola Oluwa LGA
APC – 9,123
PDP – 7,205
Aiyedaade LG
APC – 14,527
PDP – 13,380
Ori Ade LG
APC – 14,189
PDP – 15,947
Irepodun LG
APC – 12,122
PDP – 14,369
Ife Central LG
APC – 17,880
PDP – 13,532
Ifedayo LG
APC – 5,016
PDP – 4,730
Ife North LG
APC – 9,964
PDP – 10,359
Olorunda LG
APC – 18,709
PDP – 21,350
Orolu LG
APC – 9,928
PDP – 10,282
Obokun LG
APC – 9,727
PDP – 13,575
Boripe LG
APC – 21,205
PDP – 7,595
Odo Otin LG
APC – 13,482
PDP – 14,003
Aiyedire LG
APC – 7,868
PDP – 7,402
Ilesha West LG
APC – 10,777
PDP – 13,769
Ifelodun LG
APC – 16,068
PDP – 17,107
Atakunmosa West LG
APC – 6,601
PDP – 7,750
Ila LG
APC – 11,163
PDP – 13,036
Osogbo LG
APC – 22,952
PDP – 30,401
Ilesha East LG
APC – 13,452
PDP – 10,969
Boluwaduro LG
APC – 5,649
PDP – 5,869
