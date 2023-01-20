Metro
Osun Amotekun commander resigns over alleged conspiracy
The field Commander of Osun Security Network codenamed Amotekun, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, has tendered his resignation letter.
Shittu was appointed by the former Osun State Governor, Oyetola Adegboyega, on April 24, 2021.
In the letter dated 20th January, 2023, Shittu alleged enmity in the top hierarchy of the Corps.
He, however, applauded Oyetola for appointing him and also commended Osun Speaker and security agencies for being part of his success.
The letter reads in part: “I, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, hereby tender my resignation as the Field Commander, Osun State Security Network Agency & Amotekun Corps today, Friday, 20th January 2023.
Read also:Amotekun denies attack on deposed Osun monarch
“As a man of conscience and the eternal grace of Almighty Allah, I give thanks to God for giving me the strength to carry the responsibility of the agency from day one of my appointment as pioneer Director General and the first head of Amotekun in Osun State.
“Let it be on record that I served my state courageously, impartially, and diligently, despite operational challenges thrown up by the enemy within the top hierarchy of the Corp due to military intrigues, vainglory and egoism, I never give an excuse and I know posterity will be kind to our contribution.
“As a man of record, attached with this letter of resignation are selected cases and operations executed by the Corps under my leadership. Furthermore all properties, including operational vehicles in my custody is hereby Annexure and attached to this letter and shall be handed over to the Board Chairman of Amotekun, Brigadier General Ademola Aderibigbe (Rtd).”
