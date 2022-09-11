OSUN: Anarchy may break out as PDP, APC accuse each other of plans to unleash violence

The Osun State chapters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and that of the All Progressive Congress (APC), are at daggers drawn over allegations and counter accusations on plans to unleash violence and launch attacks on members of both political parties.

The first salvo was fired by the PDP on Saturday which accused the APC of launching an attack on the campaign office of its senatorial candidate, Olubiyi Fadeyi.

A statement issued by the state PDP Director of Media, Oladele Oluwabamiji, alleged that the attack was carried out by thugs employed by the APC.

The statement called on the State Police Command and other security agencies to bring the “perpetrators of the dastardly act of destruction carried out on the Campaign office” to book, warning that such an ugly occurrence, if left unchecked, was capable of throwing the state into unimaginable crisis.

“Properties worth several millions of naira were also destroyed at the campaign office, with cars, billboards, computers and other office equipment badly damaged during the attack,” part of the statement reads.

Oluwabamiji described the attack on the campaign office of its candidate in Fadeyi, “as highly provocative, thoughtless and dangerous considering the volatile security situation in the state.”

“As we approach the 2023 general election, no amount of unprovoked attacks will deter our candidates from working with the electorate from condemning APC and its hopeless candidates to the dustbin of history in the state” the PDP added.

Shortly after the PDP released the statement, the APC also released a counter statement alleging that the state PDP leadership had procured an “average of twenty guns per local government with a resolve to equally purchase a large quantity of petrol with which some of the property of the APC members and leaders would be burnt down by the PDP thugs.”

In its statement signed by the state chapter Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famoodu, the APC accused the opposition party of a “grand and coordinated plan to plunge the state into large-scale mayhem” which may shake the state in particular and the nation in general to their foundations has been unveiled.

Famoodu said “discreet intelligence report revealed that the Osun State chapter of the PDP which is working in cahoots with an outcast tendency in the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of The Osun Progressives (TOP), have concluded a water-tight plan to attack some members and leaders of the ruling party which resultant effects might be avoidable loss of lives and destruction of movable and immovable property of their targets.

“It was authoritatively gathered from the source of our intelligence that in order to effectively carry out the attack, the PDP leadership in the state has procured an average of twenty guns per local government with a resolve to equally purchase a large quantity of petrol with which some of the property of the APC members and leaders would be burnt down by the PDP thugs,” he said.

