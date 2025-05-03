Osun APC accuses Gov Adeleke of concealing failed defection bid 

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has strongly refuted Governor Ademola Adeleke’s claim that he never attempted to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), accusing the governor of misleading his party stakeholders and the public.

In a statement released on Saturday by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, the APC alleged that Governor Adeleke made a discreet attempt to join the APC but was rejected due to his demand for an automatic governorship ticket, a condition the party leadership reportedly declined.

The response comes days after Governor Adeleke, while addressing PDP stakeholders in Osogbo, dismissed reports of his planned defection as “fake news” and attributed the speculation to political rivals threatened by what he described as “our exceptional leadership performance.”

But the APC insists Adeleke’s remarks were a deliberate misrepresentation. “It is unfortunate that Governor Adeleke failed to be honest with PDP stakeholders, including respected party leaders like former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Dr. Olu Alabi, Professor Wale Oladipo, and others,” the statement read.

According to the APC, high-level efforts were made behind the scenes—including overtures from influential figures in the South-West and wealthy industrialists—to facilitate Adeleke’s entry into the party. The party specifically referenced what it called a “pleading visit” by the governor to APC elder statesman Chief Bisi Akande at his Ibadan residence.

The APC said the national leadership was clear in its stance: Adeleke would not be granted special privileges, including a direct ticket. “If Governor Adeleke is truly confident in his popularity, why was he seeking to defect to our party under the hope of securing an automatic ticket?” Olabisi asked, questioning Adeleke’s political standing within the PDP.

The party further claimed that the PDP in Osun is weakened and hemorrhaging members daily, contrary to the governor’s assertions. It described Adeleke’s tenure so far as “a monumental disaster,” citing alleged underperformance in key areas of governance.

“We thank God that Governor Adeleke’s bid to join our party was thwarted. It would have caused serious disunity, friction, and internal crisis within our ranks,” the statement continued.

The APC concluded with a stern warning: “Governor Adeleke must retract his false narrative or risk the full disclosure of the many failed attempts he made to gain admission into our party.”

Governor Adeleke has yet to publicly respond to the APC’s allegations.

