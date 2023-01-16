Osun APC accuses Police, PDP of plot to clampdown on members

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised an alarm over an alleged scheme by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Nigerian Police to clampdown on its members.

The police command intended to replace certain DPOs with those who would help the ruling party crack down on members of opposition parties in the state, according to a statement by the APC acting State Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, issued in Osogbo on Sunday.

The APC also claimed that a meeting between the police leadership and the handlers of the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, took place in Ede and that it was decided to remove DPOs in the state and replace them with individuals who would comply with orders to arrest opposition figures.

“Our intelligence indicates that the idea behind the concluded plan to orchestrate the massive transfer of the DPOs is to give room for some pliable and compromised police officers who could accede to any illegal order of arrest of any member of the opposition.

“Information has it that quite a sizeable number of the serving DPOs have been questioning the reason why they should be made to go after and arrest any member of the opposition for no just cause.

“Barring any change of plans, it was learnt that the massive transfer of the DPOs would be kick-started tomorrow (Monday) while the new compromised ones have pledged their loyalty for readiness to act according to any directive from either the governor or the leadership of the PDP in the state.

“We are appealing to the IGP to call the Osun CP to order. We are equally appealing to the other sister security agencies in the state to discharge their statutory duties with neutrality and desist from any assignment capable of impugning the image of their outfits,” the statement read in part.

However, Adekunle Akindele, interim chairman of the Osun PDP, rebuked the state’s APC for resorting to blackmail against the PDP and security services, making it clear that the ruling party had nothing to do with internal police activities.

He claimed that the PDP had no control over the police’s operational codes and questioned how the party could manage a police force that was under the direction of the Federal Government.

“Ever since the APC lost the July election, the party has grown paranoid and regularly engages in manufacturing and distribution of fake news.

“The opposition sinks deeper into despair and confusion, leading it to churning out illogical lies and confusing postulations. What has PDP got to do with police redeployment? Or is APC afraid its secret rigging machines are about to be dismantled?

“Our message to APC and its fake news manufacturing operatives is that Osun people are wiser. The APC was voted out of power in Osun state because it lost any element of credibility due to its elevation of propaganda as the main tool of state governance. Stop blackmail as defeat awaits your candidates in forthcoming elections,” Akindele noted.

